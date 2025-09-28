US Commerce Secretary Tells India To ‘Open Markets’ For Trade Deal, Modi Vows To Shield Farmers

In the latest round of trade discussions, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urged India to adopt a more open approach if it wishes to secure greater access to American markets. Speaking firmly, Lutnick stressed that India “must play ball” by allowing fair market access for US goods and services. He also called on New Delhi to reduce dependence on Russian oil imports and align more closely with global trade norms.

The United States has been pressing India to ease restrictions on various sectors, particularly agriculture and dairy, where American producers seek a stronger foothold. Washington argues that with India aspiring to expand its exports and investments in the US, it must also demonstrate willingness to lower trade barriers at home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, reiterated that while India remains committed to strengthening trade ties with the US, his government will not compromise on protecting the country’s farmers. He made it clear that agriculture and dairy are not just economic sectors but the backbone of millions of livelihoods in India.

The differing positions underline the challenges in advancing a comprehensive trade deal between the two nations. While the US seeks greater liberalisation, India continues to strike a balance between pursuing global partnerships and safeguarding domestic interests.

Observers note that despite tensions, both sides remain engaged, reflecting the strategic importance of the India–US relationship. The coming weeks will determine whether negotiators can find common ground without undermining each other’s core priorities.