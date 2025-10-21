Live
- NBA 2025–26: What to Watch
- AIFF announces INR 21 lakh reward for India U17 Women after historic AFC qualification
- RSS can face hundreds of Siddaramaiahs, Kharges, says Karnataka BJP
- iPad Pro M5 Review: Apple’s Tablet Feels Almost Like a Mac
- Kerala CPI-M woman leader fined for taking photos inside courtroom
- India upgrades Technical Mission in Kabul to Embassy
- India’s smartphone market grows 3 pc year in July-Sep, Apple posts record shipments
- US Court Allows Trump to Deploy National Guard in Portland
- Former French Leader Jailed in France Corruption Case
- Tata Motors sells over 1 lakh vehicles in 30-day festive season
US Court Allows Trump to Deploy National Guard in Portland
Highlights
U.S. court allows Trump action to deploy the Trump National Guard Portland troops under the National Guard order 2025. The Ninth Circuit Court says there is enough proof to justify the Trump Portland deployment amid rising Portland protest news.
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of former President Donald Trump, allowing him to deploy the Trump National Guard Portland troops under a new National Guard order 2025.
The US court allows Trump action to federalize the Oregon National Guard, giving him authority to respond to unrest linked to recent demonstrations. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said that even if Trump made the situation sound worse on social media, there was still enough proof to allow his decision.
This Trump Portland deployment has become a major topic in Portland protest news, drawing nationwide attention and debate.
Next Story