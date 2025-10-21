  • Menu
US Court Allows Trump to Deploy National Guard in Portland

US Court Allows Trump to Deploy National Guard in Portland
U.S. court allows Trump action to deploy the Trump National Guard Portland troops under the National Guard order 2025. The Ninth Circuit Court says there is enough proof to justify the Trump Portland deployment amid rising Portland protest news.

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of former President Donald Trump, allowing him to deploy the Trump National Guard Portland troops under a new National Guard order 2025.

The US court allows Trump action to federalize the Oregon National Guard, giving him authority to respond to unrest linked to recent demonstrations. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said that even if Trump made the situation sound worse on social media, there was still enough proof to allow his decision.

This Trump Portland deployment has become a major topic in Portland protest news, drawing nationwide attention and debate.

