US Deports 205 Indian Nationals Amid Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

A United States military aircraft carrying 205 Indian nationals landed in Punjab on Wednesday, marking the latest development in the U.S. government’s ongoing efforts to deport individuals residing illegally in the country. The C-17 military transport plane departed from Texas on Tuesday, arriving at Amritsar Airport the following afternoon.

The individuals onboard, primarily from Punjab and neighboring states, were among the many Indian migrants who had overstayed their visas or entered the U.S. without proper documentation. With deportation orders issued under the current U.S. immigration policy, these individuals were removed as part of the enforcement measures targeting illegal immigrants.

Since Donald Trump’s tenure as U.S. president, federal immigration authorities have accelerated efforts to remove individuals without valid residency status. This includes Indian migrants who entered the U.S. illegally or remained in the country beyond the expiration of their visas. U.S. authorities have increasingly used military and commercial flights to transport deportees back to their countries of origin.

According to sources, more such flights are expected in the coming weeks, as the U.S. continues its crackdown on individuals violating immigration laws. Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Delhi stated that all deportees were verified before their removal, with background checks conducted in accordance with legal procedures.

Data from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security indicates that 20,407 Indian nationals are currently residing in the U.S. without proper documentation. Of these, 17,940 have been issued final deportation orders. As part of the ongoing operations, 2,467 individuals have been detained under enforcement measures, and the first phase of deportations has already begun, with 205 Indians sent back to India.

The U.S. government’s stance on illegal immigration has remained strict, with federal authorities enforcing removals through initiatives led by the Department of Homeland Security’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

The Indian government has acknowledged the deportation of its citizens and reiterated its stance against illegal immigration. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that individuals residing abroad without valid documentation must adhere to legal procedures, as unauthorized migration often intersects with organized criminal activities, including human trafficking and fraudulent visa schemes.

India has clarified that those deported will be allowed to return to the U.S. or any other country if they secure proper travel documents and comply with legal requirements. However, no official detention measures have been placed on the returnees upon their arrival in India. Authorities at Amritsar Airport completed identity verification checks before allowing the deportees to proceed.

With further deportation flights anticipated in the coming weeks, U.S. immigration policies continue to affect thousands of Indian migrants residing in the country without legal status.