US Elections: Elon Musk to Spend Election Night with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Elon Musk will spend election night with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Musk, the owner of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter), has been a strong supporter of Trump during this election cycle.

Trump’s campaign is hosting several watch parties. One is at Mar-a-Lago, and another is at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Thousands of Trump supporters have gathered at these events.

Florida, once a swing state, was projected to be a win for Trump early in the night.

The crowd at the convention center erupted in cheers as results came in.

Many people wore Trump’s signature MAGA hats, and others had unique outfits.

For example, Blake Marnell wore a brick-patterned suit to show support for Trump’s border policies.

Musk posted a photo on X of himself voting in Cameron County, Texas, before heading to Florida. He has donated over $119 million to America PAC, a political action committee he created to support Trump.

Musk’s support for Trump is a shift from his 2022 comment that it was time for Trump to “hang up his hat.”

At the Palm Beach Convention Center, supporters were excited as early results came in.

The Hilton Hotel nearby hosted another party for Trump supporters. Iowa Republican delegate Deborah Yanna described the mood as “like Christmas morning.” She wore a sequined jacket that read “Make America Sparkle Again.”

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, is hosting an election night party at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC. This is the same hotel that became famous as the "command center" for Trump loyalists after the 2020 election.

Vice President Kamala Harris is spending election night at Howard University, her alma mater in Washington, DC.