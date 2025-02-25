US-Europe Rift Widens as Macron Pushes Trump on Ukraine Support

French President Emmanuel Macron, often regarded as a key mediator in US-European relations, engaged in direct discussions with President Donald Trump in an attempt to bridge growing differences over Ukraine. While Macron applied a mix of diplomacy and assertiveness, fundamental policy gaps between the two allies remain unresolved.

During their meeting at the White House, Macron sought to counter Trump’s assertion that Ukraine had exploited US financial assistance. The French leader highlighted that European nations had shouldered a significant share of the financial burden in supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

“This war has cost all of us significantly, but it is Russia that bears responsibility,” Macron stated while Trump looked on. Trump, however, interjected, asserting that Europe had merely loaned funds to Ukraine and expected repayment.

Macron calmly corrected him: “No, we have contributed 60 per cent of the overall support, and these were direct financial commitments.”

The dialogue highlighted Macron’s strategic approach—combining personal rapport with Trump while standing firm on key issues. Outside the White House, both leaders exchanged pleasantries, with Macron offering praise for Trump’s leadership. In an interview with Fox News, Macron described Trump’s return to office as a significant development and acknowledged the importance of their engagement.

Despite the cordial exchanges, Macron did not waver on his stance regarding Russia’s role in the war. Trump’s recent outreach to Moscow, including talks with President Vladimir Putin, has unsettled European leaders. A proposed economic arrangement between the US and Ukraine involving rare earth metals has raised concerns, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warning of long-term economic consequences for his country.

Macron’s visit comes ahead of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s scheduled trip to Washington later this week. Both leaders aim to reinforce the transatlantic alliance at a time when US support for European defense appears increasingly uncertain. They argue that continued American backing is not merely an obligation but a strategic necessity.

Trump, however, remains critical of European efforts in resolving the war. “They haven’t done enough,” he said in a Fox Business interview. “The conflict continues, no direct talks with Russia, no real progress. Macron and others need to step up.”

The US administration’s pivot toward a more conciliatory stance with Russia was evident at the United Nations, where Washington opposed a European Union-backed resolution condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The resolution passed despite opposition from both the US and Russia, further straining relations between Washington and European capitals.

In Germany, political leaders have responded with growing frustration. Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union and a potential future German chancellor, expressed concern over Europe’s dependence on US security policies.

“Our top priority must be to strengthen Europe’s ability to act independently,” Merz said in a recent interview. “Trump’s recent statements make it clear that parts of the American administration are no longer as committed to Europe’s security as before.”

Macron departed Washington without securing a firm commitment from Trump on continued US assistance for Ukraine. Starmer now faces a similar challenge as he prepares for his upcoming meeting with the US president.

A British government aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, outlined their approach. “Provoking Trump is not in our best interest. What matters is his actual policy decisions, not just his rhetoric. So far, we see a gap between what he says and what he does.”

As European leaders navigate this complex diplomatic landscape, the fundamental question remains: can the transatlantic alliance withstand the policy shifts emerging from Washington, or is Europe on the path to greater strategic autonomy?