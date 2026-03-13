US, India Close To Critical Minerals Agreement, Says US Ambassador

The United States and India are nearing the finalisation of a critical minerals agreement, a deal expected to strengthen strategic and economic ties between the two nations. The development was confirmed by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during his address at the Conclave 2026 on Friday as per sources.

Speaking at the conclave, Gor emphasised that cooperation in critical minerals has become one of the most important pillars of the growing partnership between the two countries. These minerals are essential for industries such as advanced manufacturing, energy systems and emerging technologies.

He highlighted that reliable and diversified supply chains for critical minerals are crucial not only for economic growth but also for national security.

“I am very pleased to say that the US and India are very close today to finalising a critical minerals agreement that will help ensure the supply chains needed for advanced manufacturing, energy systems and emerging technologies,” Gor said during the session.

The ambassador added that an official announcement regarding the agreement could come soon and urged stakeholders to “stay tuned” for further developments in the coming months.

The proposed agreement comes shortly after both countries agreed on a framework for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) aimed at expanding trade and investment between the two economies.

Earlier, Piyush Goyal, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister, had indicated that an interim trade agreement between India and the US could be signed within the month and implemented by April.

The deal on critical minerals is expected to play a key role in supporting supply chains for industries such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, semiconductors and defence manufacturing, where access to minerals like lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements is vital.

Critical minerals have become a major focus of global geopolitics as countries seek to reduce dependence on limited suppliers and secure stable sources for next-generation technologies. Nations across the world are racing to build resilient supply chains for these resources, which are essential for the clean energy transition and advanced manufacturing.

If finalised, the India-US critical minerals agreement could mark a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the two countries. By strengthening supply chains and boosting cooperation in emerging technologies, the deal is expected to deepen economic ties while supporting both nations’ long-term industrial and energy security goals.