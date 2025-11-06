Live
US-India Trade Talks: Trump, Modi speak pretty frequently says White House
Washington: US President Donald Trump is ‘very positive’ about India-US ties, and he often speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the trade teams from both countries will continue to hold ‘very serious discussions’ on the topic.
“The President is positive and feels very strongly about the India-US relationship,” Leavitt said at a press conference responding to a question about the future of the India-US relationship.
Leavitt also outlined that President Trump recently spoke to PM Modi directly during Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office and they speak frequently.
“A few weeks ago, he spoke to the Prime Minister directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian- American officials here at the White House.
We have a great US Ambassador to India, Mr Sergio Gor. I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi and they speak pretty frequently,” Leavitt added.