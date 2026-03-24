US-Israel-Iran War Escalates as Trump Announces 5-Day Pause

The US-Israel-Iran war is going through a dangerous phase where Iran is launching missile strikes on Israel and targeting key energy sites. Israel’s military confirmed that they have intercepted several missiles, but explosions were reported in Tehran after Israeli counterstrikes. This conflict has damaged dozens of energy facilities across the Middle East, spreading fears of a global oil crisis.

Amid rising tensions, US President Donald Trump announced a five-day pause in planned strikes on Iran’s power plants, saying talks with Iranian figures were “going very well.” However, Iranian media denied any negotiations, calling Trump’s remarks an attempt to calm oil markets. Despite the pause, Trump warned that if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, US forces will resume attacks on its energy infrastructure.

The war has disturbed the global markets. Oil prices have dropped drastically after Trump’s pause announcement, while US stocks jumped. Yet, Asian and European markets remain unstable, reflecting the uncertainty of the situation.Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has threatened retaliation if its electricity sector is attacked, they will strike Israel’s power plants and facilities supplying US bases. Regional countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also reported missile and drone attacks, which is worsening the crisis.

In short,the Middle East conflict shows how quickly the situation is shifting.This conflict has disrupted the energy supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz which is reduced by 95%.The world is currently facing one of the worst energy shocks in decades.The opposition between Iran and US-Israel forces continues to fuel global oil crisis tensions, leaving the future of the region—and the stability of global markets—hanging in the balance.