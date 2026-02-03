US lawmakers hail India-US trade deal as strategic reset

Washington: US lawmakers from both parties welcomed the new trade deal between the United States and India, calling it a reset in ties between the world’s two largest democracies and a boost for trade, energy security, and geopolitics.

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the agreement marked an important shift after a difficult period. “The new US–India trade deal is an important step forward for one of America’s most vital partnerships,” he told IANS.

Krishnamoorthi said stronger trade with India would help both sides. “Deepening trade with India, a fellow democracy and strategic partner, will support workers, businesses, and innovation in both countries,” he said.

He added that the deal followed a phase when sweeping tariffs had “unnecessarily strain(ed) the relationship and harm(ed) both economies.” The agreement, he said, allows both countries to “move past that chapter.”

US Senator Steve Daines called the deal a clear win. “Today’s agreement is a tremendous step in the right direction, a win for all sides,” Daines said, praising President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Daines said India’s market access matters for the US economy. “India is the fourth largest economy in the world and increased access to its market will benefit the American economy, including American agriculture,” he said. He also pointed to energy ties, saying India’s decision to buy oil from the United States instead of Russia sends a strong global signal. He said more work remains on trade imbalances.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch said the agreement was a major achievement. “Congratulations to President Trump for a superb accomplishment,” Risch said. He welcomed India’s move to reduce trade barriers and called India a close US partner with a strong diaspora presence.

Risch said the deal also has strategic value. He said India’s pledge to buy American would help counter Russian aggression and support efforts to end the war in Ukraine by cutting support to Russia’s energy sector.

Senator Lindsey Graham linked the deal to pressure on Moscow. “Well played, President Trump,” Graham said. He said forcing Russia’s energy customers to rethink their choices was beginning to work.

Graham said India had “more than earned this reduction” and said other countries buying Russian energy should follow India’s lead. “Putin will only come to the table when the pain is so great,” he said.

The trade deal comes as Washington and New Delhi seek closer alignment on trade, energy and the Indo-Pacific.



