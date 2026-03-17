US Prez Trump accuses Iran of spreading lies

Washington: United States President Donald Trump accused Iran of resorting to ‘disinformation’ and ‘fake news’ by using AI and blasted ‘’radical left-wing’’ media for spreading ‘lies’ about the Iran war.

‘’Now, AI has become another Disinformation weapon that Iran uses, quite well, considering they are being annihilated by the day,’’ he said on his social media platform on Monday.

Trump said Iran showed ‘’phony Kamikaze Boats,” shooting at various ships at sea, which looks ‘’wonderful, powerful, and vicious.’’ ‘’But these boats don’t exist — It’s all false information to show how tough their already defeated Military is!’’

The five US refuelling planes that were supposedly struck down and badly damaged, according to the ‘’Wall Street Journal’s false reporting,’’ and others, are all in service, except for one, which will soon be flying the skies, Trump claimed. ‘’Buildings and Ships that are shown to be on fire are not — It’s FAKE NEWS, generated by AI.’’

He accused Iran of working in close coordination with the fake news media, showing USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier, one of the largest and most prestigious Ships in the World, burning uncontrollably in the Ocean. Not only was it not burning, but it was also not even shot at — Iran knows better than to do that!

The story was knowingly FAKE and those media outlets that generated it should be brought up on charges for treason for dissemination of false information. The fact is, Iran is being decimated, and the only battles they “win” are those that they create through AI and are distributed by corrupt media outlets.