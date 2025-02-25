Live
- Farewell Day Celebrations at Government Girls Junior College, Nagarkurnool
- Community Innovation: Ravi Mandliya's SQL Server Backup Enhancement Project
- Shiva Devotees Embark on a Pilgrimage to Srisailam for Mahashivaratri
- Purandara Utsava Celebrated with Grandeur at Sri Puthige Matha in Raleigh, USA
- Irrigation projects in state, Minister seeks funding from the centre
- Dr. Raghavendra Bhat Honoured with Prestigious Dr. P. Bhattacharya Memorial Award
- Collector Emphasizes Transparency and Efficiency in Employment Guarantee Scheme Works
- Awareness Program on Education, Safety, and Child Protection Held at Uttanur ZP High School
- BRSV Demands Action Against Private Schools in Aiza for Overcharging and Poor Facilities
- Junior Lineman Electrocuted While Repairing Transformer in Eklaspuram
Just In
US Revokes Order Linking Arms Sales to International Law on Human Rights
Trump revokes Biden-era policy linking US arms sales to human rights concerns, following approval of $7.4bn arms sale to Israel amid Gaza conflict.
The White House has officially reversed a key policy that linked US arms sales to international human rights standards. The decision, made by President Donald Trump, scraps an order issued by his predecessor, Joe Biden, which was aimed at preventing US weaponry from contributing to human rights abuses abroad.
Biden's National Security Memorandum-20, signed in February 2024, sought assurances that US weapons wouldn't be used in violation of international law, a move prompted by concerns over Israel's actions during its war in Gaza. The memorandum had called for verifying that US arms weren't being used in ways that violated humanitarian laws, particularly amid Israel's military operations in Gaza.
Trump's reversal of this policy comes alongside his approval of more than $7.4 billion worth of arms sales to Israel, including bombs, missiles, and other military equipment. This action effectively removes the last of Biden's policies addressing the Gaza conflict.
Senator Chris Van Hollen criticized the decision, calling it "shameful" and detrimental to global human rights and US values, while Senator Jim Risch, a Republican, supported the move, arguing that the original policy had undermined US-Israel relations.