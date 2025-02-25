US Revokes Order Linking Arms Sales to International Law on Human Rights

The White House has officially reversed a key policy that linked US arms sales to international human rights standards. The decision, made by President Donald Trump, scraps an order issued by his predecessor, Joe Biden, which was aimed at preventing US weaponry from contributing to human rights abuses abroad.

Biden's National Security Memorandum-20, signed in February 2024, sought assurances that US weapons wouldn't be used in violation of international law, a move prompted by concerns over Israel's actions during its war in Gaza. The memorandum had called for verifying that US arms weren't being used in ways that violated humanitarian laws, particularly amid Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Trump's reversal of this policy comes alongside his approval of more than $7.4 billion worth of arms sales to Israel, including bombs, missiles, and other military equipment. This action effectively removes the last of Biden's policies addressing the Gaza conflict.

Senator Chris Van Hollen criticized the decision, calling it "shameful" and detrimental to global human rights and US values, while Senator Jim Risch, a Republican, supported the move, arguing that the original policy had undermined US-Israel relations.