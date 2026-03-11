US running out of wartime as Iran engineers a global energy crisis

Washington: The US-Israel-Iran war has entered 11th day with the Shia theocratic state showing no signs of depleted ballistic missile or kamikaze drone arsenal as the IRGC continues to target US interests in Middle-East, Israel and the Gulf countries with reasonable accuracy and disturbing frequency.

Using low-cost drones (as cheap as $35,000) Iran has ensured that US and its Gulf allies are seriously losing money as millions of dollar worth missiles are being fired in numbers to take out Iranian kamikaze drones and medium-short range ballistic missiles. That the Iranian missile-drone arsenal has not been exhausted as yet clearly shows that the Shia state was prepared for war by building a huge inventory of conventional ballistic missiles apart from Shahed 136 drones.

The use of such a stand-off weapon has ensured that the US Gulf allies feel the pain as well as the world faces a serious energy crisis with the Strait of Hormuz closed to oil traffic and on Iranian crosshairs. In many ways, the ongoing high-intensity conflict has virtually changed the concept of war with Operation Sindoor being a precursor of the new-age war doctrine. The use of only stand-off weapons, long range delivery systems and anti-missile defence has made this into a no contact war with targets being identified by human intelligence even before the first missile was fired into Tehran on February 28.