US Running Out Of Wartime As Iran Triggers Global Energy Crisis By Closing Strait Of Hormuz

The ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran has entered its 11th day, with Iran continuing missile and drone strikes on US interests in the Middle East.

According to the report, Iran has deployed low-cost drones and ballistic missiles to challenge advanced defence systems used by the US and its allies. These attacks are forcing the US and Gulf countries to spend millions of dollars intercepting relatively inexpensive Iranian drones.

Iran has also closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route, in an attempt to trigger a worldwide energy crisis. The move threatens global oil supply and could increase international pressure on Donald Trump to de-escalate the war.

The conflict began after joint strikes by the US and Israel targeted Iranian military infrastructure in late February, leading to escalating retaliation from Iran.

Analysts say Iran’s strategy aims to expand the conflict to Gulf countries while leveraging economic pressure through rising oil prices to force a political settlement.