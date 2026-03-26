US sends 15-point plan to Iran to end war

Washington: The United States has given a 15-point proposal to Iran aimed at ending the ongoing Middle East conflict, marking what could be the most significant diplomatic outreach since hostilities erupted on February 28. Tehran, however, has firmly denied that any negotiations are underway.

According to reports citing officials, the proposal was conveyed through intermediaries in Pakistan. Reuters separately confirmed the existence of the plan through sources familiar with the matter. The diplomatic push comes amid intensifying conflict following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran under “Operation Epic Fury” nearly four weeks ago.

In response, Iran has launched sustained missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities, targeted US military assets in the region, and effectively restricted navigation for Western-linked vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Israel which has continued strikes on Iran and Lebanon and Tel Aviv’s Channel 12 reported key elements of the proposal, outlining both US demands and potential concessions, although no government has officially released the full document.

US President Donald Trump said Washington is engaging with “the right people” in Iran and claiming Tehran is keen to reach an agreement. He asserted that both sides had aligned on 15 points, including a commitment that Iran would not acquire nuclear weapons. Trump also suggested that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen quickly if a deal is reached and indicated that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile could be taken over by the US under such an arrangement.