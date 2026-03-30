US shutdown standoff hits airports, pay row deepens

Washington: A prolonged funding standoff over the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has disrupted US airports, with officials warning of mounting strain as hundreds of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers quit and others call in sick during a partial government shutdown now in its 44th day.

The White House on Sunday moved to ease the pressure by redirecting funds to pay TSA workers, but the political deadlock shows no sign of resolution, with US Congress away for two weeks and both parties trading blame.

"We've got to fund the Department of Homeland Security," White House border czar Tom Homan told CBS News, pointing to an "increased threat posture" and the need to support agencies including the Coast Guard, Secret Service and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

At least 500 TSA officers have already left their jobs, according to officials, contributing to long security lines at major airports during the spring travel season.

Homan said many workers had taken up other jobs "so they can feed their families and pay the rent".

To plug the gaps, the US administration has deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel to assist at airports.

Homan said ICE agents were helping with duties such as checking identification and securing exit lanes so that trained TSA officers can return to screening roles.

"ICE is there to do the job... and hopefully open more lines, get the American public through the airport," he added.

The funding dispute centres on Democratic demands to tie DHS funding to changes in immigration enforcement, particularly ICE practices.

Republicans have resisted linking policy reforms to budget approval.

Homan accused Democrats of forcing the shutdown.

"They simply won't fund DHS, because they want to change ICE policies," he said.

Democrats counter that the standoff reflects broader concerns about enforcement tactics.

Representative Jim Himes said lawmakers want ICE "to act like proper police officers", citing issues around warrants, identification and conduct during operations.

He also criticised the US administration's move to pay TSA workers through redirected funds, calling it unconstitutional.

"If there's one power that Congress has, it is the power of the purse," he said.

Despite the dispute, both sides acknowledged the strain on federal workers.

Himes said TSA staff "should have never been held hostage", while Homan expressed hope that restored pay would bring officers back to work.

The operational impact could persist.

Homan indicated ICE support would continue "until they get back to normal operations and feel like those airports are secure".

Beyond aviation, the standoff has exposed deeper divisions over immigration policy.

Democrats are pressing for measures such as expanded use of body cameras and stricter warrant requirements, while the US administration argues existing laws already permit current enforcement practices.

Homan said funding for body cameras is already included in pending legislation but remains blocked due to the shutdown.

"The money to do that is sitting with the Congress fighting over the shutdown," he added.

The broader backdrop includes rising economic concerns linked to the ongoing war in Iran, which has pushed up fuel prices and added pressure on US households, according to the programme's discussion.