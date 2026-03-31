US Strikes Iran’s Isfahan with Bunker-Buster Bombs; Massive Explosions Reported Near Nuclear-Linked Site

The United States carried out a major airstrike on Isfahan, deploying powerful bunker-buster bombs against a key military facility linked to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The strike came just hours after President Donald Trump संकेतted a possible end to ongoing hostilities, highlighting the volatile nature of the conflict.

According to officials cited in reports, the operation involved heavy penetrator munitions designed to destroy fortified or underground targets. Visuals shared online, including footage posted by Trump on Truth Social, showed multiple explosions lighting up the night sky, followed by intense fires and thick plumes of smoke. The visuals suggest secondary detonations, likely caused by stored ammunition at the site, though independent verification is still pending.

Isfahan has gained strategic importance in recent weeks, with reports indicating that Iran may have relocated a portion of its highly enriched uranium—estimated at around 540 kg—to underground facilities in the area. This has made it a critical target amid escalating tensions.

Bunker-buster bombs, used in the strike, are specialised weapons engineered to penetrate deep into hardened structures before exploding. Among the most powerful is the Massive Ordnance Penetrator, developed by Boeing, capable of drilling through layers of reinforced concrete and rock. These weapons are typically deployed using advanced aircraft such as the B-2 Spirit, built to evade sophisticated air defence systems.

The strike follows a series of escalating incidents in the region. Iran recently targeted a Kuwaiti oil tanker near the coast of Dubai, raising concerns about the safety of vital energy routes and the potential expansion of the conflict.

Despite the aggressive military action, Donald Trump has reportedly indicated a willingness to scale down operations. His administration is said to be focusing on weakening Iran’s naval and missile capabilities while exploring diplomatic options to restore trade flows through key routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

However, uncertainties remain over how Iran will respond and whether global powers will intervene to de-escalate tensions. The latest strike underscores the fragile situation, with the risk of broader conflict still looming large.