US Student Visa Crackdown Intensifies: 4,736 SEVIS Records Terminated, Over 1,500 F-1 Visas Revoked Across 240+ Universities

The United States has intensified its crackdown on international students, with thousands facing sudden changes to their visa and residency status. According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has terminated 4,736 SEVIS records since January 20, 2025, most of them involving students on F-1 visas.

Inside Higher Education reports that over 240 colleges and universities have been affected, with more than 1,550 international students and recent graduates seeing their legal status revoked by the U.S. State Department.

This sweeping enforcement action has sparked anxiety among international students, many of whom now face possible arrest and deportation. Students who previously retained legal status through enrollment—even after a visa revocation—are now finding their SEVIS records terminated within hours of their visa being cancelled.

In many cases, universities have not received formal communication from federal authorities. Instead, schools are discovering the terminations independently by checking the SEVIS database. Students are being notified only through the email addresses used during their original visa applications.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also confirmed it is now reviewing the social media and online activities of applicants for all immigration benefits, including student visas.

Adding to the confusion, several institutions have reported students losing F-1 or J-1 visas over minor infractions or political activism, without any clear explanation from the government. Legal experts warn that this may signal a broader shift in immigration policy under the Trump administration.

The legal pushback has already begun. At least 16 lawsuits have been filed by affected students, claiming their visa revocations were unjust and unlawful. The lawsuits argue the actions are "arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion," and violate constitutional protections.

With growing uncertainty and limited transparency, both students and universities are calling for clarity and due process in the handling of visa revocations and SEVIS terminations.