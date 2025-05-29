U.S. Trade Court invalidates Trump’s “Liberation Day” Tariffs, but other duties persist

A federal judge at the U.S. Court of International Trade has struck down the sweeping global tariffs President Trump imposed on April 2—dubbed “Liberation Day”—finding they exceeded the authority granted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The decision halts the blanket import duties Mr. Trump applied to goods from nearly every trading partner, including levies that reached as high as 145 percent on some China-made products.

However, several key tariffs remain in force. Duties imposed under Section 232—25 percent on steel and aluminum and on certain auto imports—and those enacted under Section 301 against Chinese goods during Mr. Trump’s first term (and subsequently maintained by the Biden administration) continue to burden U.S. importers and, ultimately, domestic consumers.

In its Wednesday ruling, the court held that IEEPA does not grant the president unfettered power to set broad trade barriers. “The statute cannot be read to confer such unbounded authority,” the opinion stated, “and the challenged tariffs are set aside.”

The Trump administration has signaled its intention to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Meanwhile, White House advisers are considering alternative legal pathways to reinstate or replace the halted duties. Economists at Goldman Sachs note that Mr. Trump could invoke Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose up to 15 percent tariffs for 150 days, or turn to the Trade Act of 1930 to levy up to 50 percent duties on nations deemed to discriminate against U.S. exports. There is also speculation about broadening Section 232 actions to additional sectors beyond metals and autos.

For U.S. businesses and consumers, the court’s decision offers partial relief but also ushers in fresh uncertainty. Companies importing goods under the IEEPA regime will see those particular levies lifted—temporarily pulling down the average U.S. tariff rate from an estimated 15 percent earlier this month to around 6.5 percent—but they remain subject to the unchanged Section 232 and Section 301 penalties. Many economists warn that most of these costs are ultimately passed on in higher retail prices, contributing to elevated inflation headwinds.

Wall Street reacted positively, with equities rallying on optimism that the most onerous duties could be rolled back. Yet the ultimate fate of the April 2 tariffs—and the broader direction of U.S. trade policy—will hinge on the appeals process and the administration’s next moves. “Whether these unpopular tariffs return on appeal or through other authorities is anyone’s guess,” observed Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics. “That uncertainty alone will keep markets and manufacturers on edge.”