US unveils plans to control Venezuela’s oil sales ‘indefinitely’

Washington: The US Department of Energy said on Wednesday that it has begun marketing Venezuelan crude in the global market and plans to control the sales of the South American country’s oil ‘indefinitely”, a day after President Donald Trump claimed that Caracas would “turn over” up to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States.

“We have engaged the world’s leading commodity marketers and key banks to execute and provide financial support for these crude oil and crude products sales,” the Department said in a fact sheet.

The US attacked Venezuela on January 3 and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, who is currently in the U.S. facing charges of narcoterrorism. Trump claimed on Tuesday that 30 to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil would be taken by storage ships and brought directly to unloading docks in the US. He said he has authorised Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute the plan.

“We’re going to market the crude coming out of Venezuela — first this backed up, stored oil, and then indefinitely, going forward, we will sell the production that comes out of Venezuela into the marketplace,” Wright said at a Goldman Sachs conference in Miami.

According to the fact sheet, Wright and the Department of Energy are “working with the Interim Venezuelan Authorities and private industry to execute this deal”. It said proceeds from the sale of Venezuelan crude oil and oil products would initially be kept in US-controlled accounts before being disbursed “for the benefit of the American people and the Venezuelan people at the discretion of the US government.”