  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

US Veep Vance, wife Usha to visit India this month

US Veep Vance, wife Usha to visit India this month
x
Highlights

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance is set to visit India later this month along with second lady Usha Vance, according to reports. This will be...

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance is set to visit India later this month along with second lady Usha Vance, according to reports.

This will be Vance's second foreign visit since assuming office and his wife's first visit to her ancestral country as a second lady. He made his debut visit in France and Germany last month.

The Vice President's visit comes amid growing tensions between India and the US over tariff cuts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick