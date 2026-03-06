US Will Not Repeat ‘China Mistakes’ In India Trade Deal, Says Trump Administration Official

A senior US official has said that the United States will prioritise its national interests while negotiating a trade agreement with India, even as both countries work to strengthen economic ties.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau made the remarks while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, emphasising that Washington values cooperation with New Delhi but will ensure that any deal remains fair for American citizens.

Landau said the US would not repeat the economic missteps it believes were made in trade relations with China two decades ago. According to him, the United States must remain accountable to its own people while negotiating international agreements.

He also clarified that the “America First” policy promoted by Donald Trump does not mean the US intends to act alone globally. Instead, he said cooperation with strategic partners such as India can help advance shared interests.

Landau noted that every government naturally prioritises its national development, adding that leaders across the world aim to strengthen their own countries. In that context, he said it is reasonable for American leadership to pursue policies aimed at boosting the United States, just as India’s leadership seeks to advance its own national goals.

Highlighting India’s growing global role, Landau described the country as one of the key forces shaping the 21st century. He pointed to India’s large population and expanding economic potential as factors that will significantly influence global politics and economics in the coming decades.

The US official also reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to deepening ties with India, saying both nations could benefit from stronger cooperation across multiple sectors.

Landau added that negotiations between the two countries are progressing rapidly and the proposed trade agreement is nearing completion.

Earlier this year, India and the United States announced a framework for an interim trade arrangement based on reciprocal benefits. The move is seen as a step toward a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement initiated by Donald Trump and Narendra Modi to expand economic cooperation between the two countries.