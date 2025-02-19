US Winter Storm Forecast 2025: East Coast Braces for Heavy Snow and Bitter Temperatures

The US is preparing for a significant winter storm in 2025, with a powerful system expected to bring heavy snow and bitter cold temperatures to the East Coast this week. As Arctic air surges across the country, much of the central and eastern US will face dangerously low temperatures in what is being called the East Coast snowstorm 2025 forecast.

The US winter storm forecast 2025 predicts that from Wednesday onward, the storm will unload 6 to 12 inches of snow across Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Delaware. The heavy snow East Coast winter storm could cause major disruptions, including road closures, hazardous driving conditions, and significant airport delays starting as early as Wednesday afternoon.

This winter storm also threatens areas already impacted by severe weather, such as Kentucky and West Virginia, which were hit hard by a deadly rainstorm just last weekend. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued warnings urging residents to avoid travel, while advising those without power to seek shelter as bitter temperatures US winter weather push below freezing.

In anticipation of the storm, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. Similarly, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin noted that while his state remains under a state of emergency due to prior storms, he would have issued an additional declaration for the winter storm snow and cold temperatures expected to affect the region.

The US weather update winter storm East also includes extreme cold warnings across the central and eastern U.S., stretching from Montana and Wyoming to Texas and Alabama. The Winter storm predictions for US East Coast highlight the threat of snowstorm impact East US winter 2025, with severe winter storm East US 2025 expected to cause disruptions in many states.

As this US snowstorm affecting East Coast moves through, it will bring a mix of snow and high winds, likely snarling traffic and slowing recovery efforts. With winter weather warnings East Coast US already in effect, authorities are advising people to prepare for bitter cold and snowstorm conditions in the coming days.

For those tracking the storm, the latest US East winter storm tracking updates suggest that the winter storm East Coast bitter temps forecast could lead to a prolonged period of harsh winter weather in the region. Residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the winter storm East Coast bitter temperatures continue to develop.