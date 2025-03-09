US: Woman arrested for allegedly sparking massive wildfire in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach: A 40-year-old woman from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has been arrested for allegedly starting a wildfire that scorched over 2,059 acres, local media reported.

The accused, identified as Alexandra Bialousow, faces charges of endangering lives and property after authorities traced the fire's origin to a backyard fire pit that quickly spiralled out of control.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, Bialousow was arrested on Thursday on charges of negligently allowing a fire to spread and igniting a fire in woodlands, grasslands, or similar areas without taking necessary precautions.

Witnesses told officials they saw Bialousow light a fire on Sunday in a backyard fire pit near a tree line in the Covington Lakes Subdivision.

The arrest warrant disclosed that she did not maintain an appropriate water supply or firefighting equipment in the vicinity, which led to the fire extending to property owned by the Walker Woods HOA.

The blaze intensified into the Covington Drive Fire near Myrtle Beach, one of the largest wildfires among over 175 reported across South Carolina in the past week, officials said.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire was reported to be 55 per cent contained, with no major injuries reported.

Dry weather conditions have contributed to the rapid spread of wildfires across the state, burning over 4,000 acres and forcing several evacuations. In response, Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Sunday and imposed a statewide burning ban.

"Those who violate this ban will be subject to criminal prosecution," McMaster warned.

Bialousow is scheduled to appear in Horry County court on April 15. If found guilty, she could face up to 30 days in jail or fines for each charge. Neither Bialousow nor the Myrtle Beach Police Department has commented on the matter.