Use of VPNs 'un-Islamic', declares Pakistan's Council of Islamic Ideology

Islamabad: Pakistan's Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has declared the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) "un-Islamic", siding with the government to take any measure to block access to "immoral and blasphemous" content. VPN is used by millions of internet users in Pakistan, especially after the government imposed a ban on social media platform X.

CII chairman Raghib Naeemi highlighted that restricting access to unethical or offensive material aligns with the principles of Islam, adding that the use of VPNs to bypass restrictions or access prohibited websites is impermissible under Islamic Law.

“VPN technology allows users to conceal their true identities and locations, often granting access to government-blocked websites. The permissibility of any action in Islamic law depends on its purpose and method," said Naeemi.

"VPNs could facilitate illegal activities, including digital theft, without accountability due to the concealment of user identity, which is a breach of both Islamic and societal laws. Using VPNs is aiding sinful actions, which goes against Islamic ethics," he added.

The CII statement on the usage of VPNs comes at a time when a separate finding by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revealed that there have been attempts to access inappropriate, sexual and prohibited content at a massive scale from Pakistan.

As per PTA, at least five billion attempts have been made by Pakistanis to access such prohibited websites using the VPNs.

On the other hand, the government maintains that it is in process of registering social media websites and VPN networks and would take action against those who are using unregistered VPNs in the country.

The government also maintains that extensive usage of VPNs is one of the reasons for low bandwidth of internet connections.

It also revealed that terrorists have used social media platforms to spread disinformation, fake news, fake claims and even brag about their anti-state activities in the country, prompting authorities to take action and block access for all such elements.

The government's move to control the usage of social media by curbing internet connections and deploying firewalls has been severely criticised by Pakistani citizens and challenged by right activists.

It is believed that the latest statement by the CII will certainly add more power to the government's policies against the use of VPNs, the internet and access to social media in Pakistan.