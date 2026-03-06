US–Israel–Iran Conflict Intensifies Amid Airstrikes And Missile Attacks

The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has entered its seventh day, with hostilities expanding across the Middle East and raising concerns about a broader regional war.

According to reports, the Israel Defense Forces carried out at least 26 airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut known as a stronghold of Hezbollah. Israeli officials stated that the strikes targeted facilities believed to be used for drone operations and command activities.

Meanwhile, missile launches from Iran triggered explosions in Tel Aviv, though emergency services in Israel reported that there were no casualties from the attack.

In another major development, a submarine from the United States reportedly sank the Iranian naval frigate IRIS Dena near the waters of Sri Lanka. The incident resulted in the deaths of 87 people, while several survivors were rescued and taken to hospitals in Galle.

Security tensions have also spread across the Gulf region. Authorities in Saudi Arabia intercepted a drone close to Riyadh, while Iranian drones were reportedly aimed at the Al Udeid Air Base, a key American military facility.

The conflict has also sparked fears of disruptions to global energy supplies. Numerous oil tankers are currently stranded near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage through which nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil shipments pass. Diplomatic efforts by China are reportedly underway to persuade Iran to ensure safe passage for ships through the strait.

India has also become involved in rescue operations following the sinking of the Iranian vessel. The Indian Navy deployed ships including INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak to assist survivors.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the United States Senate rejected a proposal that sought to restrict Donald Trump from continuing military operations against Iran. Trump claimed that joint US and Israeli actions are severely weakening Iran’s military infrastructure.

With missile exchanges, drone attacks, and naval confrontations increasing across the region, analysts warn that the conflict could escalate further and destabilize global energy markets.