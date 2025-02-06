Live
- Country got an alternate model of ‘Nation First’ after 2014: PM Modi tears into Cong
- Maha family court orders Dhananjay Munde to pay Rs 2 lakh monthly maintenance to Karuna Sharma
- Retail investors increase stake in BSE Midcap stocks amid market volatility
- Champions Trophy: Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to have public inauguration on Feb 7
- Bengaluru gears up for Aero India 2025
- Royal Bhutan Army COO concludes visit to India with focus on cooperation
- Prosecution requests panel to deliberate on whether to appeal Samsung Chairman acquittal
- I do not believe in factionalism: Ex-CM Bommai tells K'taka BJP leaders
- Amazing Health Benefits of Eating Makhana Daily
- Google Pixel 9a to Launch Soon with Free YouTube and Fitbit Premium
Just In
Valentine's Day Traditions: In Some Countries, Girls Give Gifts to Boys!
Valentine's Day traditions vary worldwide! In Japan, girls give gifts to boys, while other countries have unique customs. Discover how love is celebrated globally.
Valentine's Day is celebrated worldwide, but not in the same way everywhere. Different countries have their own unique traditions. Let’s take a look at how this special day is observed around the world.
Japan: On February 14, girls give gifts to boys. Then, on March 14, known as White Day, boys return gifts that the girls do not like.
England: People dress up as Jack Valentine and distribute gifts to children.
South Africa: Many people get their loved ones’ names tattooed on their shoulders in the shape of a heart.
Brazil: Valentine's Day is celebrated on June 12, known as Saint Anthony's Day.
Philippines: The government organizes mass weddings, allowing many couples to get married at once.
Saudi Arabia: Celebrating Valentine’s Day is strictly prohibited. Even carrying a red rose can lead to imprisonment.
India: People express their love by exchanging gifts, though some groups oppose Valentine's Day celebrations.
Pakistan: Valentine's Day is officially banned in some cities, with many opposing the occasion.
France: The love lottery once held on Valentine's Day was banned by the government due to concerns that it encouraged hatred.