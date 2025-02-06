Valentine's Day Traditions: In Some Countries, Girls Give Gifts to Boys!

Valentine's Day is celebrated worldwide, but not in the same way everywhere. Different countries have their own unique traditions. Let’s take a look at how this special day is observed around the world.

Japan: On February 14, girls give gifts to boys. Then, on March 14, known as White Day, boys return gifts that the girls do not like.

England: People dress up as Jack Valentine and distribute gifts to children.

South Africa: Many people get their loved ones’ names tattooed on their shoulders in the shape of a heart.

Brazil: Valentine's Day is celebrated on June 12, known as Saint Anthony's Day.

Philippines: The government organizes mass weddings, allowing many couples to get married at once.

Saudi Arabia: Celebrating Valentine’s Day is strictly prohibited. Even carrying a red rose can lead to imprisonment.

India: People express their love by exchanging gifts, though some groups oppose Valentine's Day celebrations.

Pakistan: Valentine's Day is officially banned in some cities, with many opposing the occasion.

France: The love lottery once held on Valentine's Day was banned by the government due to concerns that it encouraged hatred.