  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Valentine's Day Traditions: In Some Countries, Girls Give Gifts to Boys!

Valentines Day Traditions: In Some Countries, Girls Give Gifts to Boys!
x
Highlights

Valentine's Day traditions vary worldwide! In Japan, girls give gifts to boys, while other countries have unique customs. Discover how love is celebrated globally.

Valentine's Day is celebrated worldwide, but not in the same way everywhere. Different countries have their own unique traditions. Let’s take a look at how this special day is observed around the world.

Japan: On February 14, girls give gifts to boys. Then, on March 14, known as White Day, boys return gifts that the girls do not like.

England: People dress up as Jack Valentine and distribute gifts to children.

South Africa: Many people get their loved ones’ names tattooed on their shoulders in the shape of a heart.

Brazil: Valentine's Day is celebrated on June 12, known as Saint Anthony's Day.

Philippines: The government organizes mass weddings, allowing many couples to get married at once.

Saudi Arabia: Celebrating Valentine’s Day is strictly prohibited. Even carrying a red rose can lead to imprisonment.

India: People express their love by exchanging gifts, though some groups oppose Valentine's Day celebrations.

Pakistan: Valentine's Day is officially banned in some cities, with many opposing the occasion.

France: The love lottery once held on Valentine's Day was banned by the government due to concerns that it encouraged hatred.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick