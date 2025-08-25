Live
Video Shows US Tourist Stopping 14-Year-Old Venice Girl Accused of Stealing Purse
A viral video of a US tourist in Venice confronting a teenage suspect after her passport and Venice girl purse snatching has shocked social media. Christina Cadieu Greene and her husband were visiting Venice on August 14 when they used the AirPods location feature to find the bag that was missing.
Venice crime news: Greene's bag reportedly contained money, credit cards and a passport. A metal water bottle was also reported to be in the purse. A group of girls crowded in around a couple on a bridge. Greene acted quickly and followed the signal sent by her AirPods via the "Find My app", which led her directly to three teenage girls that she suspected were involved in the tourist attack Venice.
The mother of eight from North Carolina is seen in the video grabbing the ponytail of one of the girls. Greene, despite the teenager's cries, refused to let go. She was determined to recoup her things. Two of the girls, according to substantiations, remained behind while the third fled with the bag.
Karis McElroy uploaded the clip to TikTok, which began trending as people reacted. McElroy explains how her mother responded in US tourist Venice incident.
She and my stepdad opened the Find My app to track down her missing bag. They traced the bag back to these three girls. She chased them, grabbing one by the hair and not letting go." Two of them stayed but one took my mama's bag."
Online, the battle drew mixed responses. Some praised Greene for his quick thinking while others questioned whether it was parlous to physically restrain the teenager. The videotape highlights the pitfalls of pickpocketing, especially in sightseer hotspots similar as Venice. It also shows the adding part technology plays in combating Venice theft sightseer. Either way, the viral videotape has not only brought attention to pickpocketing in sightseer areas like Venice, but also to the new technology that can help track down suspects.