Viral Kiss Cam Video of CEO Andy Byron Prompts Wife to Drop Surname: Watch

Megan Kerrigan, the wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, has removed her surname from her Facebook profile after a viral video appeared to show her husband getting close to a female colleague during a Coldplay concert.

The incident took place at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, where Byron was caught on the venue’s "Kiss Cam" with Kristen Cabot, the company's Chief Public Officer. In the video, Byron had his arm around Cabot. As the camera zoomed in, both appeared visibly uncomfortable — Byron quickly ducked out of frame, and Cabot turned her face away.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin even noticed the awkward moment and joked from the stage, "Oh look at these two. Either they are having an affair or they’re just very shy." A woman next to them was seen grinning and covering her face.

According to Page Six, Kerrigan has since deactivated her Facebook account entirely, after first dropping the "Byron" surname from her profile — a move that drew attention amid online speculation about the couple's relationship status.

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users criticizing Byron’s behavior, particularly because of his high-profile marriage. The incident has fueled widespread discussion online, blending celebrity culture with corporate scandal.