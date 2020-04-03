Virus forces world's largest telescope to shut

Washington : The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, the world's largest multi-dish radio telescope, has temporarily closed operations due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the observatory said.

ALMA shut down its operations on March 22 due to the developments related to coronavirus, according to a statement.

"We made the unprecedented decision to shut down ALMA for the well-being and health of all staff, to ensure they can be at home with their families while this pandemic unfolds," ALMA Director, Sean Dougherty said.

"An incredible effort was made by staff to ensure a safe and successful shutdown," Dougherty said.

Located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile, ALMA comprises 66 high-precision antennas, spread over distances of up to 16 kilometres.