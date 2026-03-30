War, Law, and Legitimacy seminar examines global norms

A seminar titled ‘War, Law, and Legitimacy: Evaluating the Use of Force Against Iran’ brought together eminent voices from legal, judicial, diplomatic, and military fields at the Constitution Club of India.

Organised by the Judicial Quest News Network, the 3-hour deliberation focused on the implications of recent military actions against Iran and their bearing on international law, civilian protection, and diplomatic processes.

Opening the session, Syed Ali Taher Abedi and Syed Zaki Zaidi outlined the concerns regarding the legality of the use of force and the erosion of established global norms. The programme was moderated by Saira Mujtaba of All India Radio.

Among the speakers, senior advocates and other legal experts examined the framework governing the use of force under international law. Legal experts reflected on whether the rule of law could withstand geopolitical power dynamics.

Prof Srinivas Burra, Dean of the Law School at South Asian University, discussed the potential precedents such conflicts may set for the global legal order. Military perspectives were expected from General GD Bakshi, while Ambassador Suresh Goel, former Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the strain on diplomatic norms amid ongoing negotiations.

Dr Muhammad Husain Ziyaee Niya, representing the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, presented Iran’s perspective, emphasising sovereignty, security concerns and questions of international justice.

A panel discussion moderated by Prof. Anumeha Mishra of Delhi University addressed the selective application of international law, followed by an interactive session with the audience.

The seminar concluded with summary observations and the adoption of a resolution by senior advocate Anas Tanvir, underscoring concerns over the legality of military actions, the conduct of hostilities and the weakening of diplomatic conventions.

Speakers collectively stressed that the issues raised extended beyond a single conflict, touching upon the credibility of the international legal order itself.