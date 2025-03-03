Waste by Education Leaders Leaves Educators Vulnerable to Trump’s Attack

It appears Elon Musk and his newly established Department of Government Efficiency are turning their attention to the Department of Education, which President Trump has expressed a desire to eliminate. In response, Trump has nominated a former wrestling promoter to lead this effort, which is a concerning prospect for K-12 educators, especially those working with underprivileged students. However, it’s a wake-up call for so-called education leaders, who, through their own wastefulness and inefficiency, have made us all vulnerable to this attack.

Though the education sector is not as wasteful as the Department of Defense, which has been targeted by the Trump administration, the misuse of funds is a serious issue. Federal Title I funds, which support schools with large populations of low-income students, are the most closely scrutinized education funds. Any administrator or coordinator can attest to the painstaking approval process for every Title I expenditure, with the looming threat of audits.

Yet, waste still exists — and a lot of it is legal.

The Bureaucratic Wastage in Education

Money is often wasted because schools are understaffed, teachers are overworked, and those in charge of budgeting are preoccupied with urgent crises — overcrowded classrooms, student trauma, teacher shortages, and political mandates like standardized testing. Meanwhile, spending decisions are rushed, especially at the end of the school year, when districts scramble to allocate remaining funds. This leads to inefficiencies and unnecessary purchases, like curriculum or equipment that no one really needs or asked for.

For instance, teachers often find themselves in situations where administrators, just weeks before the school year ends, suddenly realize field trip funds haven’t been spent. In a panic to use the funds, schools may send students on trips, such as to the zoo, without any connection to the curriculum. In many cases, this results in students visiting the same location multiple times without any educational purpose.

Much of this waste stems from the failure of administrators to consult with teachers — the ones on the frontlines — about how money should be spent.

The Value of Well-Spent Education Funds

Despite the waste, it’s clear that federal funding, if properly allocated, can have a transformative impact. I’ve witnessed firsthand the power of well-spent money in the classroom: students from underprivileged backgrounds achieving great things, like a former student with autism graduating college or another overcoming homelessness to attend law school.

These success stories underscore what is possible if resources are allocated wisely. We could do so much more for more students if we had the funding and resources necessary to reduce class sizes, hire more teachers, and raise salaries.

If Musk and his DOGE have any interest in improving education, they could benefit from consulting with educators. We could teach them how to allocate funds effectively, ensuring that the money invested today will lead to a stronger, more prosperous future for the country.

Investing in education not only increases the nation’s wealth but also saves billions in future costs related to government assistance, policing, and incarceration. There is no more efficient investment a government can make than listening to educators and wisely funding schools.

If Trump and Musk truly want to realize the potential greatness of this nation, they must ensure their efforts do not become a wasted opportunity, failing to improve education and ultimately betraying the American people.

Larry Strauss, a high school English teacher in South Los Angeles since 1992, is the author of Students First and Other Lies: Straight Talk From a Veteran Teacher and A Lasting Impact in the Classroom and Beyond, a book for new and struggling teachers, set to release in June.