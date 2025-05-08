Watch: Pakistan Defence Minister’s False Claims on Indian Jets Exposed

Tensions between India and Pakistan have risen after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India launching Operation Sindoor in response. Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, claimed that Pakistan shot down five Indian jets, including Rafales, but failed to provide any solid proof during an interview with CNN.

When asked for evidence, Asif could only point to social media posts, which led to further embarrassment when the CNN anchor dismissed his claim.

India quickly responded to Asif's false statements through its Press Information Bureau, revealing that the images he used were old and unrelated. Despite the misinformation, India continued with precision airstrikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.