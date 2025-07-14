Watch: Shocking Footage of Plane Crash Shortly After London Takeoff

The flight tracking website Flightradar said the plane would have taken off and headed across Southend for Lelystad in the Netherlands. Emergency services attended and a huge plume of smoke could be seen billowing out of the burning wreckage from the plane.

How many passengers were on board the small plane crash remains unknown. David Burton-Sampson MP Labour Member of Parliament in the constituency of Southend West and Leigh said that Essex police were at the scene and has requested that people stay away from the areas as much as they can. The MP also stated that due to the proximity of air accident investigation and the nearby area, the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club were shut down. London Southend Airport announced, "We can confirm that there was a serious accident at London Southend Airport this afternoon involving a general Zeusch aviation aircraft. We are in close contact with the local authorities and will be able to provide further information as soon as possible."."

A spokesman for Essex Police said in a statement: "We are still on the scene of an important situation on the scene at Southend Airport. We were alerted at around 4:00 pm to reports about a crash that involved one 12-metre aircraft. Our team is working closely with the emergency services on the scene right now, and work will continue for a number of hours. We'd like to ask people to stay clear of this area as much as is it is possible during this time."

Essex Police say officers remain at Southend Airport following a significant 12 metre aircraft accident. The initial incident was reported before 4.00pm.