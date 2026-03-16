West Asia conflict: India advises nationals in Iran against uncoordinated movement toward land borders

Tehran: India has again warned its citizens in Iran not to attempt to cross any land border without prior and explicit coordination with the Embassy in Tehran.

In an advisory on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Tehran said, "In continuation/ reiteration of our advisory of March 9, all Indian nationals currently in Iran are strictly advised not to approach or attempt to cross any land border of Iran for onward travel without prior and explicit coordination with the Embassy of India, Tehran."

The Embassy stated that it is in regular contact with members of the Indian community, and coordinated arrangements are being undertaken wherever necessary.

"Uncoordinated movement toward land borders is strongly discouraged," it said.

Indian nationals who attempt to leave Iran via land borders without the knowledge and guidance of the Embassy, it said, are "highly likely to encounter serious logistical and immigration difficulties".

"Please note that the Embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination," the advisory read.

"All Indian nationals in Iran are therefore urged to strictly follow Embassy advisories and remain in touch with official channels, and before undertaking any travel," it added.

Meanwhile, the first batch of 70 Indian students evacuated from Iran via Armenia has safely landed in Delhi, the J&K Students Association (JKSA) announced on Sunday.

Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the JKSA, said: "The first batch of more than 70 Indian students -- the majority of them from Jammu and Kashmir, along with several pilgrims -- who had been stranded in Iran amid the ongoing war-like situation in the region, safely arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on a commercial flight this morning as part of the initial phase of the evacuation process.

"The students returned to India via a connecting journey through Armenia and Dubai after undertaking a long and difficult land and air transit arranged in coordination with the concerned authorities."

These students travelled from different cities in Iran by bus and crossed into Armenia, from where they boarded a Flydubai flight from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan to Dubai. From Dubai, the passengers boarded another connecting Flydubai flight that landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 9.45 a.m. on Sunday.

The majority of the returning students had been studying at various universities across Iran, including Urmia University of Medical Sciences, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, and other universities across the country. Many of them had earlier been relocated to safer locations by the Indian Embassy in Tehran amid the deteriorating security situation.

The Association expressed gratitude to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tehran for facilitating the safe evacuation and ensuring the students' return to India during a challenging situation. This development has brought much-needed relief to students and families across Kashmir who had been deeply worried about the safety of their children in the conflict-affected region.