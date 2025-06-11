What to Do in Casablanca, Morocco: A Complete Travel Guide

Casablanca, the economic capital and greatest city of Morocco, is one of the best starting point for visitors who would like to visit Morocco with its international Mohamed V5 airport which welcomes international flights from all parts of the world makes Casablanca one of the best cities in Morocco, despite occasionally being disregarded in favour of cities such as Marrakech or Fes, provides a unique blend of contemporary urban life, colonial history, and cultural charm. Casablanca offers visitors the chance to explore its variety of attractions, from its old Medinas, souks Mosque, mall and more offering visitors an exciting experience. If you are considering a trip to Morocco check out Morocco Tour Company

1. Visit Hassan II Mosque, Largest Mosque in Africa:

One of the most iconic attraction in Casablanca is Hassan II Mosque, with its lovely designs, tiled Moroccan zelij and its longest minaret with 210 meters Height makes it one of the famous attractions in Casablanca. Additionally, Hassan II Mosque, considered the second largest Mosque in Africa, accommodating up 100, 000 worshippers, the mosque was built partly over the Atlantic Ocean. Moreover, Hassan II Mosque is the only open Mosque to non-Muslims in Morocco. Visitors to Casablanca should not miss this lovely attractions, it will amaze you.

2. Walk along the Corniche:

Casablanca, Morocco is famous for its breathtaking beaches offering the chance to visitors to enjoy a variety of activities including swimming, surfing, kite surfing and more. Ain Diab Corniche is Casablanca’s lively seaside beach, lined with cafes, restaurants, and beach clubs. It’s the perfect place for a morning jog, a relaxed coffee with ocean views, or a sunset stroll. Locals and tourists alike gather here in the evening for some nightlife activities and enjoy the marvelous atmosphere especially families and couples, offering a breathtaking ambiance to its visitors.

3. Discover the Old Medina

Casablanca’s old Medina is a place of civilization, history and culture, even it’s not as similar as those in Fes or Marrakech, Casablanca's Old Medina provides a genuine peek into Moroccan culture. This walled district near the port is filled with tiny alleys, local stores, spice vendors, and antique homes. It's less touristy, making it a more peaceful spot to discover authentic Moroccan urban culture. While exploring the old Medina make sure to visit Habbous quarter, it Is next the old Medina offering glimpse into the Moroccan culture where you will variety of spice shops, small restaurant with a rooftop offering a unique view over the old Medina of Casablanca.

4. Admire Art Deco Architecture

Casablanca is well-known for its spectacular Art Deco architecture, which dates back to French colonial times. A stroll down Boulevard Mohammed V displays beautiful facades, curved balconies, and palm-lined streets. Architecture enthusiasts should visit the United Nations Square, the Wilaya (Governor's Office), and the mansion des Arts, an art gallery built in a magnificently restored Art Deco mansion that exhibits Moroccan modern art.

5. Visit the Quartier Habous (New Medina)

Habbous quarter in Casablanca is considered one of the finest attractions in Casablanca. It is known as the "New Medina," It was constructed by the French colonial in the 1930s. Additionally, It mixes European city planning with Moroccan handicrafts. Moreover, Leather products, spices shops, literature, and traditional attire are available in this fascinating attraction offering visitors a lifetime experience. The quarter is with a lovely spacious clean streets. Also when visiting Habbous quarter, you shouldn't miss seeing the Mahkama du Pacha, It's a government building famous for its blend of European building style and Moroccan architecture.

6. Explore Morocco Mall, the largest mall in Africa:

When arriving in Casablanca, ask your driver to take for a shopping experience at Morocco, Africa’s largest Mall with a variety of international and national products, offering visitors a marvelous atmosphere. Additionally, Morocco mall, offers Top- rated shops for clothing, souvenirs…etc., Visitors can shop souvenir for their family, friends and beloved ones. Morocco mall is also a great place for dinning offering restaurant from Traditional restaurant with different Moroccan food to international restaurant with Chinese, Thai and European food style, allowing visitors immerse themselves in local & international cuisine. If you're looking for modern comfort, air conditioning, or family-friendly entertainment, this is a great place to take a break from the hustle and noise of the city.

8. Visit the Royal Palace (Exterior Only)

The royal palace in Casablanca is one of the interesting attractions in the city even it’s not open but its exterior is still worth a visit. The palace is situated in Habbous quarter. It’s beautifully maintained gardens and Andalusian architecture. You can view it from the gates and explore the surrounding areas, which are filled with quaint bookshops, bakeries, and artisanal stores. The palace allows visitors to explore the breathtaking architecture and admire the ancient building style of Morocco.

9. Discover Local Culture at Museums

Casablanca might not have too much museums in comparison to other destinations like Fesn and Marrakech, but it offers valuable ones. The Villa des Arts is the premier cultural venue, featuring contemporary Moroccan artists within a tranquil garden environment. The Abderrahman Slaoui Museum is a lesser-known treasure including ancient posters, traditional jewellery, and exquisite crafts.

10. Take a Day Trips from Casablanca:

Casablanca’s top location being on the Atlantic oean makes it a perfect poin for day trips and tours across Morocco. Visitors to Casablanca, who may be limited in time, can take a day trip to Rabat, Morocco’s capital city, which is 1hour by train, or also can take a day trip to Marrakech, one of Morocco top tourist destination with rich historic landmarks and attractions. Moreover, Visitors can take also a trip to Safi, El Jadida and more, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey.

Conclusion

Casablanca is wonderful destinations for visitors wanting to explore Morocco, with its international airport makes it easy for every travelers to experience the magic of Morocco. Casablanca is a vibrant combination of heritage and modernity. The city offers a variety of attractions, historic landmarks and sites, from its busy souks, ancient medina to its famous mosque and outstanding building offering visitors a lifetime experience.