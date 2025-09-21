Live
White House Clarifies H-1B Visa Overhaul: $100,000 Fee Applies Only Once For New Lottery Cycle
Highlights
The White House clarified that the proposed \$100,000 H-1B visa fee announced by President Trump will be a one-time charge for new visas in the next lottery cycle, not an annual cost or a requirement for current visa holders outside the U.S.
Amid concerns over a major change to the H-1B visa program, the White House has confirmed that the newly announced $100,000 fee will be a one-time payment applicable only to fresh applications in the upcoming lottery cycle. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the fee will not apply annually, nor will it affect current H-1B holders or those applying from outside the United States.
The clarification follows President Donald Trump’s proclamation introducing a steep increase in H-1B costs, a move that primarily impacts skilled workers from India. Until now, companies sponsoring H-1B applicants have paid between $2,000 and $5,000 depending on employer size and related expenses.
Furthermore, the new policy, though not retroactive, significantly raises the financial barrier for businesses hiring foreign professionals, especially Indian tech workers who make up the largest share of H-1B beneficiaries.
