Why Ukraine’s Use of US Missiles Against Russia Could Lead to World War 3

The Biden administration has made a dramatic change in policy by allowing Ukraine to launch limited strikes on Russian territory using US-built ATACMS missiles. This action, which escalates the ongoing Ukraine war, has shocked Russia since it was disclosed by Russian officials and sparked fears of a wider battle, possibly even World War 3.

Reversing Policy and Its Possible Effects For months, US officials have been reluctant to give Ukraine the go-ahead to launch an attack deep into Russian territory out of concern that it could lead to a direct military conflict between the US and Russia. A significant change has occurred, however, as the White House has now approved the use of US missiles in this way. Only two months before Donald Trump, who has long questioned maintaining US Ukraine relations, takes office as president in January, this decision is made at a crucial moment.

The decision to deploy US ballistic missiles to Kyiv could have far-reaching effects. Using US weapons against Russia would be a risky red line that may result in a direct military confrontation between Moscow and the West, as Putin has frequently warned. Putin is Russia's president. Legislators from Moscow have already responded by threatening Russia missiles and claiming that the actions of the West may trigger World War 3.

Why Is Ukraine Requiring ATACMS Missiles?

The most potent US weaponry that Ukraine has acquired is the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS. Deep behind the front lines, such as Kursk, Russian military sites can be effectively struck by Lockheed Martin's US ballistic missiles. They can hit worthwhile targets up to 190 miles away. To support its counteroffensive and drive Russia's weapons out of Ukraine, Ukraine has long sought such missiles.

These weapons are essential to Ukraine's military strategy because they enable the country to attack Russia's military infrastructure and assets inside its borders. These missiles are now part of the US Ukraine policy to help guarantee that Kyiv defends its territorial claims against the Moscow occupation.

The Biden Administration's Modified Approach

The supply of such potent US weapons to Ukraine had previously been opposed by President Joe Biden, who claimed that it would worsen relations with Russia and incite NATO members to engage in direct combat. However, as the situation deteriorated, Biden seemed to have altered his mind and decided to give Ukraine more sophisticated weapons to aid in territorial defense, especially in the Kursk region, a major flashpoint.

As this policy change also reflects the larger US-Ukraine relations position, Washington will continue to assist Ukraine despite mounting concerns about Russia-Ukraine relations. Rumour has it that other NATO members, like the UK and France, may be influenced by the US's decision to support Ukraine's defense with additional long-range weapons, like Storm Shadow missiles.

Trump's Views on US Military Assistance for Ukraine

Concerns regarding US military aid to Ukraine are growing as the Donald Trump presidency approaches. The Trump administration has promised to try to resolve the crisis and to lessen US involvement in Ukraine and the Middle East. Additionally, he has frequently criticized the US's degree of support for Ukraine.

Some of Trump's advisers believe that US Ukraine policy could change drastically if he is elected. Prior to his father's opportunity to "create peace and save lives," Donald Trump Jr. expressed his concerns about the military-industrial complex and warned that the present course may result in World War 3. Officials in Ukraine are especially concerned that once Trump takes office, he will reduce the supply of critical weapons to Kyiv.

The danger of escalation and Russia's threats to allow Ukraine to use US missiles to target Russian territory would drastically change the essence of the conflict, according to Vladimir Putin. He declared in a statement in September that it would be a turning point that would result in full-scale conflict. Military resources, such as aircraft and Russia's weapons, have already been sent farther into Russia in anticipation of this scenario.

Similar to Putin, Russian lawmakers Andrei Klishas and Leonid Slutsky have warned that any raising would be a "very big step towards World War 3." They contend that permitting the use of Ukraine weapons against Russia directly jeopardizes Russia's territorial integrity and will inevitably result in a counterattack.

What Impact Will This Have on the Conflict's Future?

Permitting Ukraine to utilize US missiles against Russia might significantly change the course of the conflict. While Moscow views it as an existential threat that might spark a full-scale confrontation with the West, Kyiv views it as a necessary tool to retake land that has been captured. Both nations' stakes are raised when US ballistic missiles are introduced into the theater, increasing the likelihood of World War 3.

Both Russia and Ukraine are engaged in a bloody war that has no end in sight at this point of escalation. The battle's wider geopolitical effects could alter international relations for years, even though the Ukraine conflict's end is still years away. Given the state of US-Russia relations at the moment, a mistake might have long-term repercussions and include NATO members in the fight.

The world anxiously awaits Moscow's response to Kyiv's new weapons as the battle rages on, wondering if this will be the turning moment that sparks a larger international confrontation.