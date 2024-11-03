Will end disastrous policies of Kamala Harris: Trump

Washington: Describing the economic policies of Vice President Kamala Harris as a disaster, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday said he would launch a brand new economic miracle after he wins the elections. Trump promised to build American, buy American, and hire American. "We will end Kamala's economic disaster and launch a brand-new Trump economic miracle," Trump said at a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, a battleground State where he is slated to hold his last rally on Monday night.

He said Harris' failed economic agenda wiped out nearly 30,000 private sector jobs just recently, and nearly 50,000 manufacturing jobs just over the last short period of time. "You lost 50,000 manufacturing jobs." Trump alleged that under Harris' "nation-wrecking policies, the American worker is absolutely drowning. ‘You're drowning".

"Kamala is a radical left Marxist, rated even worse than crazy Bernie Sanders and Pocahontas herself. She destroyed our economy. She was an original creator of the Defund the Police movement. Anybody who wants to defund the police for even one week is not worthy of being President of the United States," Trump said.

"Kamala vowed to abolish ICE. She pledged to confiscate your guns... she even called for free sex changes for illegal aliens in detention.

All at taxpayer expense. But perhaps most significant of all, she lied about working at McDonald's. She never worked," he said. "With your vote, this November, we are going to fire Kamala and we are going to save America. We will cut your taxes, end inflation, slash your prices, raise your wages. and bring thousands and thousands of factories back to America and back to Detroit, Michigan," he said. He promised, "I will end the war in Ukraine. Would have never started if I was president. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East. Would have never happened October 7th. And I will prevent World War III from happening," he said.