Won't permit politicians to use temple facilities until Khalistani extremism is tackled: Canadian Hindu organisations

Ottawa: Issuing a strong directive following Sunday's attack on Hindu Canadians at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, the Canadian National Council of Hindus (CNCH) and Hindu Federation, along with temple leaders and several Hindu advocacy groups, has made it clear that Hindu temples and institutions across Canada will no longer permit politicians to use temple facilities for political purposes unless they demonstrate "concrete efforts" to address the serious issue of growing Khalistani extremism in the country.

On Sunday evening, Canada time, Khalistani extremists attacked the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, the videos of which have gone viral on social media and drawn worldwide condemnation, including from several leaders in Canada.

The attacks on Hindus have grown at an alarming rate under the Canadian government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and underscore a distressing trend of religious intolerance prevailing in the country.

The CNCH stated that the violent Brampton attack by pro-Khalistani protestors has raised serious concerns about the safety of Canada's Hindu community.

"The protestors reportedly gathered at the temple's main entrance, forcibly entered the premises, and physically assaulted temple members and visitors, leaving the community shaken and demanding action," it said in a statement issued on Monday, India time.

It mentioned that Hindu Canadians have faced an increasing wave of violence in recent years and, despite repeated calls from community leaders for stronger security measures to protect Hindu places of worship, political leaders have failed to take substantial steps to address the growing hostility.

"Hindu temples and institutions across Canada will no longer permit politicians to use temple facilities for political purposes. Politicians, regardless of party affiliation, may continue to visit as devotees, but they will no longer have access to temple platforms until they demonstrate concrete efforts to address the issue of Khalistani extremism. This directive underscores the Hindu community's commitment to safeguarding their sacred spaces and reinforces their demand for action to ensure the protection and dignity of all Canadians," it added.

The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council (OSGC), a social, cultural and religious umbrella body of Sikhs and Gurdwaras in Canada, also issued a statement, condemning violence outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton.

"OSGC strongly condemns the incident of violence outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir on Gore Road in Brampton. Violence and intimidation have no place in our community, where peace, unity, and mutual respect are the values we hold near and dear. Places of worship should remain sacred spaces for reflection, spirituality, and community cohesion, free from violence or disturbances. We urge everyone to exercise restraint, promote dialogue, and work together towards peace that is respective of all communities," the statement mentioned.

It added that the latest incident is a distressing reminder of the need for understanding and mutual respect in the community.

"We call upon local authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident, reaffirming that violence has no place in our society. We also encourage community leaders and members to come together, support one another, and foster an atmosphere of unity and compassion. Let us stand united against all forms of violence, as we work towards a peaceful and harmonious community," the OSGC stated.