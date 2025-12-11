‘World-First’: Australia’s social media ban on an under-16s takes effect

Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed Wednesday's world-first social media ban for under-16s as families reclaiming control from tech giants, though he cautioned implementation would prove challenging. Parents reported children in distress after sudden account lockouts under the landmark law, with some young users bypassing age detection by drawing facial hair and others aided by siblings.

“This is the day when Australian families are taking back power from these big tech companies, and they're asserting the right of kids to be kids and for parents to have greater peace of mind,” Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Twitch risk fines up to A$49.5 million (US$32.9 million) for failing to reasonably remove Australian under-16 accounts.