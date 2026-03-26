World Food Prize for Netherlands agri scientist

Des Moines: A scientist who pioneered the modern food processing safety standards used around the world was awarded this year's World Food Prize, the organisation announced on Wednesday, crediting his work for averting millions of cases of foodborne illness and reducing food waste. Huub Lelieveld of the Netherlands earned the award after six decades spent advancing ways to improve food safety and advocating for trade regulations that allow safe food to get around the world more easily.

"I just did what I thought was right," Lelieveld said in an interview. "I want everybody to have enough food but â€¦ it should also be safe." Lelieveld began his career as a food researcher at Unilever at a time when mechanisms for manufacturing safe food products were, to him, "illogical," he said.