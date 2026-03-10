WTF, miffed US told Israel after it hit Iranian oil depots

Washington: The US and Israel have reportedly clashed over Israel’s largescale strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure, with a senior US official saying the attacks were “not a good idea” and Washington conveying a blunt message of “WTF” after learning the scale of the operation, Axios reported. This marked the first major disagreement between the two allies since the war began on February 28.

Israel’s strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure on Saturday went far beyond what the United States had anticipated when it was informed in advance, with an advisor to Donald Trump saying the US President "didn't like the idea" of targeting oil depots.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the targeted fuel depots were used by the Iranian regime to supply fuel to various consumers, including its military units. An Israeli military official said the strikes were also meant to send a warning to Tehran to stop targeting Israeli civilian infrastructure.

However, the scale of the operation has raised concerns in Washington. US officials fear that attacks on facilities linked to everyday civilian use could have unintended consequences, potentially rallying public support within Iran for the government and pushing global oil prices higher.

Israeli and US officials said the IDF had informed the US military before carrying out the strikes. But a US official said Washington was taken aback by the scale of the attacks. “We don’t think it was a good idea,” a senior US official said. Another Israeli official said the message conveyed by the US to Israel afterward was a blunt “WTF”, reflecting surprise in Washington over the breadth of the operation.