Zambia power utility cautious on increasing generation despite rising water levels in Lake Kariba

Lusaka: Zambia's state-owned power company Zesco Limited said that it would not rush to increase electricity generation following steady water levels in Lake Kariba.

Acknowledging that the water level at Lake Kariba, which supplies water to the Kariba North Bank Power Plant, has shown a slight increase, Zesco Limited on Tuesday pledged to maintain current reduced generation levels to ensure long-term sustainability and prevent further depletion, reports Xinhua news agency.

Zesco spokesperson Matongo Maumbi said increasing power generation prematurely could exhaust the reservoir further, leaving the country vulnerable if the rains do not continue.

"Zesco recognises the challenges that power rationing has posed to households, businesses, and the economy. However, our primary responsibility is to safeguard the long-term functionality of Lake Kariba as a critical electricity resource," he said in a statement.

According to him, the water level at Lake Kariba has risen to 475.87 metres from the minimal operational level of 475.50 metres but remains below last year's level of 477.28 metres. The reservoir's usable storage was still critically low at 2.61 per cent compared to 12.32 per cent at the same time last year.

The spokesperson said the amount of water available for hydropower generation remains insufficient for sustainable operations, especially given the unpredictable nature of regional rainfall patterns.

He added that the power utility was actively working on long-term strategies to diversify the country's electricity mix, including significant investments in solar electricity to reduce reliance on hydropower generation.

Zambia is currently experiencing a critical electricity deficit following poor rains in the 2023/2024 season, as the country depends on hydro-generated electricity. Consumers are being subjected to only seven hours of electricity in a day on a rotational basis.