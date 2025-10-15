Zelenskiy, Trump to Hold Talks Friday on Air Defence and New Weapons

Trump meeting was announced after the two leaders spoke twice by phone over the weekend as negotiations pick up on a potential delivery of U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv. A Ukrainian delegation, led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, will also visit Washington before defense addresses.

Ukraine has been pushing Washington to supply Tomahawk dumdums that can reach Moscow. Kyiv has said any such new weapons wold be used only for attacks on military support. Moscow has advised that such a move would be a serious escalation.

Zelenskiy said he'd formerly briefed Trump on Ukraine’s bullet needs but said some details would be finalised during their meeting. “Frankly, I’ve already shared our vision with President Trump, I can tell you that. But some of these things are not for a phone conversation, so we’ll meet,” Zelenskiy said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Trump has said he is mulling the request, but also said he might raise the US-Ukraine relations issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two countries are also close to finalising a ground-breaking drone cooperation agreement under which Ukraine would transfer drone know-how to Washington, according to European diplomats, who consider the deal an effective way of keeping the U.S. president engaged and on Ukraine’s side.

Politic sweats to end the war, now in its fourth time, remain deadlocked. Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s energy structure while making slow advances on the battleground.

Zelenskiy confirmed foreign policy for a meeting on the sidelines of his Washington trip with officials from U.S. energy companies. The two sides will discuss ways to meet Ukraine’s immediate energy needs as Russia recalibrates its tactics to focus on gas production facilities and the power grid.