Zelenskyy Meets Trump as EU and NATO Leaders Gather at White House – Photos

Zelenskyy Trump meeting, which also included crucial European Union( EU) and Nato leaders rally, marks a turning point in the tone of US tactfulness towards Ukraine.

Meeting Zelenskyy visit photos: A Change in US Diplomacy With Ukraine

Europeans such as British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer were delighted at the meeting – which was conducted in a much more amiable atmosphere than Zelensky's previous encounter at the White House.

The main result is the potential for face-to-face meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky and, potentially, Trump.

A Kremlin spokesman, Yuri Ushakov, issued a noncommittal statement on Monday evening which merely said it was "worthwhile" to "explore the possibility of raising the level of representatives" from the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams.

“We're auspicious about the conversations we’ve had moment. We have a lot of work to do,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters after the meeting. European leaders also reiterated their support for Ukraine, with a focus on strong security guarantees, but there were differences with Zelenskyy on whether a ceasefire was needed for further talks.

Plans for a Peace Deal

President Trump also reiterated his commitment to a peace deal with Russia, despite ruling out an immediate ceasefire. He suggested a possible trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy to work towards direct negotiations.

Zelenskyy, for his part, said he was ready to hold direct talks with Putin, but US diplomacy warned that the road ahead would be difficult.

Offering Apologies to Melania Trump

In a personal letter to Melania Trump, Zelenskyy responded to the First Lady’s recent open letter to Putin calling for an end to the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy wrote to the former First Lady thanking her for “your heartfelt words and support” in a letter delivered to the EU leaders White House on Friday, offering his own apology.

