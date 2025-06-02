Zelenskyy Reveals Details of 117-Drone Operation Striking Russian Military Bases

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed a large-scale drone strike deep inside Russian territory as a "brilliant operation," revealing that the mission was over 18 months in the making.

According to Zelenskyy, the operational hub on Russian soil was located astonishingly close to a regional office of Russia’s FSB, the country’s main security agency.

The operation deployed 117 drones, each reportedly operated by a dedicated specialist. President Zelenskyy confirmed that 34% of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers based at targeted air bases were struck.

A senior Ukrainian security official said the drone assault destroyed over 40 Russian aircraft, marking one of the most significant strikes inside Russia since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

The attack, carried out on the eve of planned peace negotiations, signals a sharp intensification in Ukraine’s campaign to degrade Russia’s long-range attack capabilities. Meanwhile, Russian authorities blamed sabotage for two separate train derailments that killed seven people.

President Zelenskyy concluded his statement with a clear message: "We will continue this work."



