Zelenskyy warns Putin is driving Ukraine toward a ‘humanitarian disaster’ during talks with Starmer and EU leaders

Zelenskyy Putin news: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned on Friday that the lives of millions of Ukrainians are at stake as Russia’s war against Ukraine continued to target the country’s energy sector.

“Yes, I agree with you, and I know that Putin has shown no intention of stopping the war,” Zelenskyy said, highlighting that the Russian President’s aggression is leading Ukraine to “a deep Ukraine humanitarian crisis,” as Russian forces target its energy infrastructure with a “crazy frequency.”

“The water system, the energy system, [and] the entire power system are being hit constantly,” Zelenskyy Starmer meeting.

In related news, the UK sentenced on Friday the ringleader of an arson attack last year on London businesses linked to Ukraine to 17 years in prison. Prosecutors had described the attack as “a sustained campaign of terrorism and sabotage on UK soil.”

A 21-year-old man, Dylan Earl, pleaded guilty to aggravated arson over the 2024 fire at companies that sold Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite equipment to Ukraine, Reuters reported. The court was told Earl had messaged a contact linked to Russia’s Wagner mercenary group about plans to kidnap the co-founder of the Revolut finance app, as well as starting a fire at a warehouse in the Czech Republic.

In Ukraine, residents are struggling to maintain their daily lives under the country’s new realities as Ukraine Russia conflict 2025. “The most frightening thing now is that the Russians have started launching guided bombs on our region,” a woman in eastern Ukraine told Reuters. “It’s something new for us. But honestly, I’ve grown used to everything by now. I just live as I always did and keep working.”

Kyiv resident Tetiana Dankevych told Reuters that living with blackouts, lack of water, and not having enough heating is difficult. “Life has come veritably delicate, ” she said. “ I just hope this downtime wo n’t be as harsh as the former ones.However, perhaps it'll be a little easier, If our energy installations are repaired in time. ”