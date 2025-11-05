Zohran Mamdani: Early life, political rise and what shaped his leadership style

Protestants and Catholics, Jews and Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists and Sikhs and atheists have all shown up for Mamdani in the tens of thousands. The question many have naturally had is: Which faith does Zohran Mamdani New York Mayor, and how has Zohran Mamdani religion not become a wedge issue in his ascent?

The victory is being seen as a wider breakthrough for working-class communities and immigrants like Mamdani’s parents, who account for more than half of New York’s residents. Many have viewed the Democratic Party’s previous success as a decades-old status quo that had become too cozy with corporate interests, leaving working-class families behind.

In an interview with The Indian Eye, he spoke about Zohran Mamdani background: “I am a Shia Muslim,” Mamdani said. “But I am also from an interfaith family. My mother’s side is Hindu. I grew up celebrating Diwali and Holi and Raksha Bandhan. I am a Muslim by identity, but those Hindu influences are part of how I grew up, and how I look at the world.”

In his political ascent, Mamdani has been met with Islamophobic invective from both Republicans and Democrats, as well as attack from pro-Israel groups who take issue with his pro-Palestine, anti-Zionist stances. He has been unbowed in return. “Andrew Cuomo has been running a campaign,” Mamdani said at a press conference, “driven by open bigotry and racism.”

For many Muslim New Yorkers, Mamdani’s victory is personal. In the wake of the September 11 attacks, Muslim communities across New York City—one of the largest in the country—were subject to a particularly vicious kind of profiling, discrimination, and fear. Mamdani has previously discussed how the attacks affected his own family: after 9/11, Mamdani’s aunt reportedly felt too frightened to wear her hijab on the subway.