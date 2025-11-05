Live
Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Race as Democrats Lead in Key US Elections
Zohran Mamdani becomes the new Mayor of New York City after defeating Andrew Cuomo. Democrats also win governor elections in Virginia and New Jersey, showing strong voter support ahead of the 2026 midterms.
Zohran Mamdani has won New York's Mayor elections in the United States. The Democratic Party won three major elections in the United States.
These results come just before the 2026 midterm polls.
Zohran Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo as he secured about 1.03 million votes.
He received more votes than all other candidates combined, including Republican Curtis Sliwa.
Democrats Win in Virginia and New Jersey
In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger won the governor’s race. Similarly, in New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill won the governor’s election.
What It Means
The wins in New York City, Virginia, and New Jersey show that the Democrats still have strong voter support.
Experts say the results send a warning to the opposition ahead of next year’s midterm elections.