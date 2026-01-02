Zohran sworn-in as New York City’s 112th Mayor

New York: Zohran Mamdani was formally sworn in as New York City’s 112th Mayor in a private ceremony held just moments into the New Year in an old subway station here.

The 34-year-old Indian-descent Queens state assemblyman became the first South Asian and Muslim elected to helm the largest city in the US.

Mamdani was sworn in at the old City Hall subway station at a private ceremony attended only by his family and close advisers, held around the stroke of midnight as the city ushered in the New Year.